After the devastating hurricane "Melissa", deceptively real AI images and fake videos are circulating online. They show alleged destruction and spectacular storm footage - but much of it is not real.

Christian Thumshirn

Hurricane Melissa caused severe damage in Jamaica - but alongside real images of the devastation, fake footage is also circulating online. Some allegedly show destroyed buildings, others spectacular aerial footage from the eye of the storm.

Deceptively real, but completely artificial

Some of these images are taken by artificial intelligence - and look amazingly real. Such fakes spread rapidly and could even make the work of emergency services and the media more difficult if they are mistaken for real.

blue News shows two examples in the video that are currently going viral.

