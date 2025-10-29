  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fake pictures on the net Beware, these images do not show hurricane "Melissa"

Christian Thumshirn

29.10.2025

After the devastating hurricane "Melissa", deceptively real AI images and fake videos are circulating online. They show alleged destruction and spectacular storm footage - but much of it is not real.

29.10.2025, 10:53

Hurricane Melissa caused severe damage in Jamaica - but alongside real images of the devastation, fake footage is also circulating online. Some allegedly show destroyed buildings, others spectacular aerial footage from the eye of the storm.

Deceptively real, but completely artificial

Some of these images are taken by artificial intelligence - and look amazingly real. Such fakes spread rapidly and could even make the work of emergency services and the media more difficult if they are mistaken for real.

blue News shows two examples in the video that are currently going viral.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Hurricane

Hurricane "Melissa" claims livesHurricane reaches Cuba +++ No reliable information on fatalities yet

Bahamas. Jamaica declared a disaster area due to hurricane

BahamasJamaica declared a disaster area due to hurricane

Severe hurricane in the Caribbean state?. Gigantic hurricane

Severe hurricane in the Caribbean state?Gigantic hurricane "Melissa" sweeps towards Jamaica - catastrophe feared