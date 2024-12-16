Rescuers expect it to take several days to rescue the cave explorer who died in the accident. Facebook: Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico

In the Abisso Bueno Fonteno cave in Italy, around 100 rescue workers are fighting for the life of cave explorer Ottavia Piana. The 32-year-old is seriously injured - and her rescue is proving almost impossible due to the extreme conditions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cave explorer Ottavia Piana fell from a height of eight meters in the Abisso Bueno Fonteno in Italy.

She suffered fractures and internal injuries and is waiting to be rescued at a depth of 600 meters.

Around 100 emergency crews are working under extreme conditions, using controlled explosions to widen narrow passages, and expect the rescue to take several days. Show more

A race against time is currently taking place in the Abisso Bueno Fonteno cave near Bergamo (Italy): Ottavia Piana (32), an experienced caver from Brescia, is seriously injured at a depth of almost 600 meters and is waiting to be rescued. The operation presents the rescuers with extreme challenges. This is reported by various media.

On Saturday, Piana lost her footing on the slippery and steep cave walls and fell eight meters into the depths. She suffered several fractures as well as injuries to her face and chest. Two doctors reached her on Sunday and determined that she was conscious but in a critical condition.

The cave turns out to be a labyrinth of dangers

The Abisso Bueno Fonteno cave stretches for an estimated 50 kilometers, of which only 19 kilometers have been explored. The area between Lake Iseo and Lago di Endine is known for its difficult conditions. Piana is part of a team that has been exploring the cave for years.

The rescue operation is in full swing: around 100 rescuers from Italy and South Tyrol are in action. The explorer is about four hours' walk from the entrance to the cave, with the path leading through several narrow passages that make rescue extremely complicated.

The rescuers have announced that they will widen some of the cave passages with controlled explosions, as passage with an injured person would otherwise be impossible. "The rescue could take days," said the emergency services.

Not the first incident for Piana

Ottavia Piana is no newcomer to caving - and this is not the first time she has got into trouble. Back in July 2023, she had to be rescued from the same cave after breaking her foot at a depth of 150 meters. This rescue operation took 52 hours. In view of the current depth of 600 meters, the helpers expect the operation to take much longer.

While the rescue teams work tirelessly, the situation for Piana is critical. Her medical care is being provided in the cave, but transporting her through the narrow, dangerous passages remains a logistical feat. Every hour counts to bring the researcher safely to the surface.