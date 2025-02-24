Friedrich Merz must now form a governing coalition with his party. Keystone

The day after the general election, the question at the center of attention is: What happens now? A German political scientist provides possible answers in an interview with blue News.

Dominik Müller

The CDU/CSU wins the Bundestag election. That is clear after all the constituencies have been counted. But only the exploratory talks in the coming weeks will show which coalition will govern.

Klaus Schroeder, Professor at the Otto Suhr Institute at Freie Universität Berlin, assesses the situation for blue News on the day after the 2025 general election.

Mr. Schroeder, the FDP and BSW have missed out on entering the Bundestag. Are the signs now definitely pointing to black-red?

Yes, you could say that. Now it will be important for Merz to formulate a program that the SPD can also agree to. This is a very complicated situation and I fear that not much will change politically in the end.

Why are you worried?

About the person zVg Klaus Schroeder is a German political scientist and contemporary historian. He heads the SED State Research Network and the Politics and Technology Center at the Free University of Berlin and teaches as a professor at the Otto Suhr Institute.

Once again, the CDU/CSU's program must meet with approval; it will be correspondingly shallow in relation to Merz's election promises. And if Merz remains adamant, the SPD would have enough negotiating power to soften any tough positions. For the citizens, the hoped-for noticeable change will not materialize. On the contrary: I fear that the stalemate will actually increase dissatisfaction among the population. And that will benefit the AfD.

So the AfD could make a name for itself as a strong opposition?

Exactly, they will probably criticize the government the loudest and make themselves heard. The AfD will probably now diligently try to challenge the CDU with proposals that the CDU will find it difficult to reject. The fact that the Left Party and the AfD will probably soon be in opposition together is also exciting.

Every fifth vote went to the AfD. Is it legitimate in a democracy to now completely ignore this will of the voters politically in the Bundestag?

No, it is not, but it will be ignored. With the negative consequences that many are already fearing: That the AfD will become the strongest force in the Bundestag in four years' time. In any case, Germany will become even more unstable, following the trend in other European countries where there is no stable center.

Alongside the CDU/CSU, the Left Party can be described as the election winner. How do you explain this success?

The Left Party scored huge points with young people. Party chairwoman Heidi Reichinnek also contributed a lot to this with her fresh approach. The Left Party has now become the strongest party here in the city of Berlin. That has never happened before.

After two years of recession, only mini-growth is expected this year. You have spoken of stagnation. So Germany will suffer from the economic crisis even with a new government?

That is to be feared. In this respect, the FDP will be absent from the Bundestag and with it the focus on the market economy. Black-Red will probably rely more on state regulation, and this will make it even more difficult for the German economy to grow.