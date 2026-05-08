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Destruction in several cities "Ceasefire" begins with Ukrainian attacks on Russia

SDA

8.5.2026 - 08:32

ARCHIVE - A Ukrainian soldier prepares to launch a long-range drone. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa/Archive image
ARCHIVE - A Ukrainian soldier prepares to launch a long-range drone. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa/Archive image
Keystone

On the night of the ceasefire unilaterally declared by Moscow, Ukraine launched heavy drone and missile attacks on Russian territory. The governor of the southern Russian region, Yuri Slyussar, announced on Telegram that several cities in the Rostov region had been destroyed by drone debris.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 08:32

08.05.2026, 09:03

According to him, impacts were recorded in the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and Batayisk, as well as in one district. There were no deaths or injuries, he emphasized. There were also rocket alerts in the region.

According to Sljussar, several private homes and a truck were damaged in Rostov. A fire broke out in an administrative building. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Telegram channels published numerous videos from the city showing heavy fires that continued into the morning. One of the buildings hit is said to be a defense company. These reports could not initially be confirmed independently.

Refinery targeted

Impacts were also reported from the city of Yaroslavl, almost 300 kilometers north-east of Moscow. According to the internet portal "Astra", the local refinery was once again the focus of the attacks. Severe fires can be seen on videos and pictures circulating on the internet. Governor Mikhail Yevrayev confirmed the shelling but gave no details of the damage.

There were air raids in numerous Russian regions during the night. According to official information, Moscow was also attacked. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the shooting down of 25 drones that had flown towards the capital. There was initially no information about the consequences of the attack.

A ceasefire unilaterally declared by Moscow began on Friday night to coincide with the Victory Day celebrations on 9 May and specifically to protect the military parade in Moscow. Russia had ignored a ceasefire previously announced by Kiev and already in force from May 6. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi then announced "mirror-image" actions.

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