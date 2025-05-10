Destruction in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir due to shelling from Pakistan. After a significant escalation, India and Pakistan have agreed on a ceasefire. KEYSTONE

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan appears to be holding for the most part. The parties to the conflict accuse each other of violating it. Nevertheless, there has been no renewed escalation.

President Trump announced on his social media channel that the governments of India and Pakistan had agreed on a complete, immediate ceasefire.

Just a few hours later, both parties broke the ceasefire.

However, there were no major acts of war. The escalation spiral of the last week seems to have been broken for the time being.

Both countries accuse each other of escalation; India accuses Pakistan of terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan sees itself as a defender against Indian aggression.

The next step will be negotiations on neutral territory between India and Pakistan. Show more

The situation in the heated conflict between India and Pakistan appears to have calmed down for the time being with the agreement of a ceasefire.

A few hours after the agreement, both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire. During the night, however, there were no more serious accusations or reports of attacks by either side.

Pakistan's government had assured in the evening that it would continue to support the implementation of the recently agreed ceasefire.

The breakthrough was cheered on the streets of both countries by relieved people. Pakistani and Indian media wrote in the morning of a slow return to normal life.

This house in the Indian-controlled district of Baramulla was reportedly damaged by Pakistani shelling on May 8.

Ceasefire after escalation

The conflict between the two countries had recently escalated considerably, with skirmishes on the border and mutual air strikes.

The agreement on a ceasefire was then surprisingly announced on Saturday. According to President Donald Trump, the USA had mediated between the two South Asian nuclear powers. UN Secretary-General António Guterres reacted with relief, as did EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas and the German government.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your… pic.twitter.com/ANaLBOABMo — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) May 10, 2025

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both sides agreed to begin negotiations on various issues of dispute, which are to take place on neutral ground. The Times of India newspaper reported, with reference to senior military representatives, that the army leaderships of both countries would discuss the implementation of the ceasefire on Monday.

Conflicts in the region dating back to colonial times are contributing to the tensions - as is the fact that India is Hindu and Pakistan is predominantly Muslim. Another major point of contention is that India has suspended a treaty that regulates the use of water from the Indus and its tributaries in both countries.

Pakistan's government thanks supporters

In a speech to the nation, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for his support for a ceasefire. Other countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UK, Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had also played an important role in the efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s Address to the Nation



"Under the sagacious and bold leadership of COAS General Syed Asim Munir, this battle was decisively won. President Trump played a sincere role in promoting the ceasefire, for which we express our gratitude." pic.twitter.com/KCPcGg3sw2 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 10, 2025

According to CNN, the US government had intervened as a mediator due to worrying intelligence findings about an impending major escalation of the conflict - as confirmed to the US broadcaster by three well-informed sources in the government apparatus. Among others, Trump's Vice President JD Vance had therefore spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Violations of the ceasefire

India's Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said that his country had also launched new attacks following "repeated violations" by Pakistan. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated that Islamabad remained committed to implementing the ceasefire. The Pakistani armed forces responded to Indian violations with "responsibility and restraint".

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a special briefing on #OperationSindoor following ceasefire violations by Pakistan on May 10, 2025. The Secretary assured the Indian public that the government and armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any further provocations.… pic.twitter.com/40bv0EKPHG — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) May 10, 2025

The conflict between Pakistan and India intensified on Saturday night. Both sides launched drone and artillery attacks, as reported by the BBC.

Pakistan declared that its armed forces had struck an Indian airbase and other targets in response to attacks by Delhi on three of its bases.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sahrif emphasized that his country had given India an "appropriate response". Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani explained that Pakistan had been restrained in its reactions.

With material from the news agencies AFP and DPA.