Following several attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, the Israeli army has ordered the residents of ten villages in Lebanon to evacuate. An army spokesman justified this with continued Hezbollah violations of the agreed ceasefire.

Clouds of smoke can be seen after an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh governorate. Photo: Stringer/dpa

Arab television stations also reported Israeli air strikes on targets in the Lebanese city of Nabatija and its surroundings. According to the Lebanese television station LBC, at least three people are said to have been killed. There has been no official confirmation so far.

Hezbollah fires rockets

According to the Israeli army, Hezbollah fired around 10 to 15 rockets in four waves at northern Israel during the night. According to a report in the Israeli daily newspaper "Haaretz", citing local authorities, ten rockets alone were aimed at the town of Kiriat Shmona near the border. Israeli air defenses intercepted nine missiles. One projectile hit the city center and caused property damage. There were no casualties.

Hezbollah announced on Telegram that it had attacked Israeli forces in southern Lebanon with booby traps, artillery shells and rockets. Israeli soldiers are said to have been injured in the process. This information cannot be independently verified.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place between Israel and Hezbollah since April, the provisions of which are constantly being violated by both parties. Israeli troops are deployed in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, rejects negotiations with Israel. Israel's Prime Minister recently declared that the army would take tough action against Hezbollah and expand its attacks.