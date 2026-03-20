Christian Ulmen and Collien Fernandes were married until September 2025. (archive picture) Carsten Koall/dpa

Collien Fernandes accuses her ex-husband Christian Ulmen of spreading pornographic content of her under false profiles. Numerous celebrities are now showing solidarity with the presenter.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presenter Collien Fernandes has reported her ex-husband Christian Ulmen for allegedly creating fake profiles in her name and sending pornographic content.

Fernandes explained on Instagram that Ulmen had confessed to the acts out of "possessiveness" after she had filed a complaint against unknown persons.

Numerous celebrities have publicly shown solidarity.

Ulmen is presumed innocent.

Advertising partners and broadcasters nevertheless draw the first conclusions: Ulmen's series "Jerks" has been removed from the Joyn platform and an advertising campaign featuring both of them has been stopped for the time being. Show more

Collien Fernandes has reported her ex-husband Christian Ulmen for creating fake profiles of her, using them to write to men and sending them pornographic photos and videos of Fernandes.

This was first reported by "Der Spiegel". The presenter later spoke out herself on Instagram. "He only confessed because of my complaint against unknown persons and told me that he had acted this way out of a kind of possessiveness," she wrote in a post.

"Absolute solidarity with you"

In the comments under the post, countless German celebrities are now showing solidarity with Fernandes. "Let's Dance" presenter Motsi Mabuse wrote: "I have no words. I am so sorry." Model Stefanie Giesinger wrote: "I'm thinking of you! Thank you for your courage." And comedian Caroline Kebekus commented: "This is unbelievable. Thank you for your openness. Shame must change sides."

"I have no words for how bad this is. Thank you for your courage. You are showing so many people affected that they are not alone with these experiences," writes politician Ricarda Lang. "You are the bravest", says author Sophie Passmann.

"Thank you for your courage and for sharing with the public what was done to you by your husband. Shame must change sides! Absolute solidarity with you," writes presenter Palina Rojinski. And presenter Rebecca Mir commented: "It makes me so angry and sad at the same time that someone could do something like this to you. And now knowing who is behind it just leaves me speechless." Reality TV star Yeliz Koç said: "Just terrible."

Support has also come from Switzerland. "I can hardly believe what has happened to you. Reading your words, I can only begin to imagine how it must feel for you. All solidarity for you and all the women you are encouraging to fight back," writes former journalist and entrepreneur Nadine Jürgensen.

Christian Ulmen has not yet commented on the allegations. His lawyers deny the Spiegel report. It would spread "untrue facts based on a one-sided account", the lawyers told several media outlets. The presumption of innocence applies to Christian Ulmen.

Advertising partners and broadcasters distance themselves from Ulmen

Advertising partners and broadcasters are nevertheless drawing the first consequences. The series "Jerks" can no longer be watched on the streaming platform Joyn, a subsidiary of ProSieben. A ProSieben spokesperson told "Bild": "Due to the current situation, Joyn took the multi-award-winning series 'Jerks', in which Collien Fernandes and Christian Ulmen play a divorced couple, offline on Thursday." Ulmen was both an actor and director in the series.

The "Shop Apotheke" has also paused an advertising campaign with Christian Ulmen and Collien Fernandes for the time being. The two have appeared in the company's TV commercials since 2019. At the request of RTL, Shop Apotheke announced: "Due to the circumstances, we will suspend advertising with the people concerned for the time being."

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