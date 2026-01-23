A cell phone caused a fire on a flight from London to Las Vegas. Although the British Airways plane was able to land safely, the pilot reported that the interior of the cabin was damaged by the fire.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cell phone caught fire on a British Airways flight from London to Las Vegas.

The plane landed safely at Las Vegas Airport; no one was injured.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now investigating the incident more closely.

A burning cell phone caused an incident on a long-haul flight from London to Las Vegas. The flight in question was British Airways Flight 271, which landed on schedule in the gambling metropolis on Monday.

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crew reported a fire involving a cell phone on board shortly before landing. The plane touched down safely at Harry Reid International Airport around 2:30 p.m. local time.

According to a recording of the radio communication released by US media, a pilot stated that the cell phone had “scorched the interior of the cabin.” However, the situation was brought under control.

FAA Investigating Incident

British Airways confirmed the incident. All passengers were able to exit the aircraft normally after landing. According to current information, there were no injuries.

It is currently unclear which cell phone was involved and what caused the fire. The FAA has launched an investigation.

Problems with lithium-ion batteries occur repeatedly on board aircraft. According to the FAA, at least 50 incidents were recorded last year alone in which smoke, fire, or intense heat generated by electronic devices led to incidents.

For this reason, cell phones, laptops, power banks, and other devices with lithium batteries must be carried in carry-on luggage. This allows crews to respond more quickly in an emergency.

A spokesperson for British Airways emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew is always the top priority.