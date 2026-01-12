Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 2:43 a.m.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah who was overthrown in 1979, is calling for the USA to intervene soon in view of the mass protests in Iran. "Measures must be taken," said Pahlavi in an interview with the US broadcaster CBS News. "The best way to ensure that fewer people are killed in Iran is to intervene early so that this regime finally collapses and all the problems we are facing come to an end," he said.

Pahlavi said he had communicated with US President Donald Trump's administration but did not give details. Trump had previously said that the US was taking the situation in Iran very seriously. "The military is looking at it, and we are looking at some very drastic options. We will make a decision," he said, adding that he was getting hourly reports on developments in the country.

Pahlavi told CBS News that the Islamic Republic's leadership in Tehran was trying to "trick" the world by pretending to be ready to negotiate a way out of the unrest. The decisive turning point would be "if this regime realized that it can no longer rely on a continued campaign of repression without the world responding," Pahlavi said.

When asked whether he was urging Trump to initiate regime change, he replied that Trump was in solidarity with the people of Iran, which meant that Trump ultimately supported their demands. "And their demand is that this regime must disappear," Pahlavi added. Pahlavi, who was once appointed crown prince by his authoritarian father, the Shah of Persia, has been living in exile in the US for decades.