The Center Party and the Social Democrats in the canton of Fribourg nominated their candidates for the State Council elections in November on Saturday. The Center Party has nominated a duo, the SP an all-women trio.

The Mitte Fribourg party is entering the State Council elections with them: Marie-France Roth Pasquier (r.) and Markus Julmy.

At a party meeting in Granges-Paccot FR, the Center Party nominated 58-year-old National Councillor and local councillor from Bulle, Marie-France Roth Pasquier, and 54-year-old Councillor Markus Julmy from Sensl. Roth Pasquier was elected in the first round of voting. Julmy only prevailed against three other candidates in the third ballot.

The two incumbent centrist councillors Jean-Pierre Siggen and Olivier Curty will not be standing again in the fall.

As in 2021, the Center Party is forming an alliance with the FDP and the SVP. The FDP is running with the two current state councillors Didier Castella and Romain Collaud. For the SVP, the incumbent State Councillor Philippe Demierre, who is also President of the State Council this year, is standing for re-election.

The SP nominated its three candidates in Fribourg by acclamation. The party wants to retain the seat of Jean-François Steiert, who is stepping down, and win back the seat it lost to the Greens in 2021. The candidates will be Lise-Marie Graden, Chief Councillor of Sarine, Kirthana Wickramasingam, Member of the Grand Council and local councillor of Bulle, and Stephanie Tschopp, local councillor of Schmitten.

The three SP candidates are forming an alliance with Sylvie Bonvin-Sansonnens, the current Green member of the State Council, and Vincent Pfister, a member of the center-left alliance. The aim of the left-wing alliance is to win three of the seven government seats.

The elections will take place on November 8, with an expected second round of voting for the executive on November 29.