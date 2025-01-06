Center-President and National Councillor Gerhard Pfister. (archive picture) sda

The President of the Center Party of Switzerland, Gerhard Pfister, will be stepping down this summer. He made the announcement at his party's traditional Epiphany meeting in Bern on Monday.

At the traditional Epiphany meeting of the Swiss Center Party, party president Gerhard Pfister announced that he will hand over the leadership of the party to the next generation in summer 2025. The handover will take place at the delegates' meeting on June 28, 2025 in Biel, where the successor will be elected, as Mitte writes in a press release.

"Following the successful implementation of Strategy 2025, the time has come to pass the baton. Now is the time to make room for fresh forces and the next generation," Pfister is quoted as saying.

In a message to the centrist base, Pfister wrote that his party's performance in the 2023 elections, with a 14.1% voter share and more seats in the National Council than the FDP for the first time, was a "milestone that shows that our course is the right one."

With elements such as the Fairness People's Initiatives and a constructive European policy, the center has shown what solution-oriented politics looks like.

