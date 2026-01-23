The migration crisis in Ceuta, Spain’s exclave in North Africa, appears to be easing. According to the Spanish government, most irregular migrants have returned to Morocco—voluntarily, it is said.

Here's what it's all about According to the Spanish government, most irregular migrants have returned to Morocco.

About 48,300 people are said to have voluntarily left the Spanish exclave.

Many young Moroccans had hoped to find better job opportunities in Spain.

"There's nothing at home," said a 21-year-old in an interview. Summary created with

According to government figures, most of the irregular migrants who have arrived in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta since Thursday have returned to Morocco. On Friday, the Ministry of the Interior in Madrid estimated the number of people who had crossed the border irregularly at around 50,000. Of those, 48,300 had voluntarily returned to Morocco by Friday evening. Hundreds more were still on their way back. The regional government of Ceuta reported that about 60,000 people had arrived—equivalent to 70 percent of the city’s regular population.

Young Moroccans who had come to Ceuta told the AP news agency that they had hoped to find better job opportunities in Spain. However, given the chaos in the exclave, they decided to return home. “There’s nothing back home. I have to work 12-hour shifts for a meager wage. That’s why I came here,” said 21-year-old Abdulah Buji, who is from the city of Tetouan. “But I haven’t found any opportunities here either, so I have to go back.”

"Many people want to come to Europe"

Ahmed Karim, a 33-year-old Moroccan, said he had come to Ceuta because of the lack of jobs in his home country. “Many people want to go to Europe or America, but they have no way of doing so,” he said.

Rachid Sbihi, the chairman of a union representing the Guardia Civil police force, reported that at least 57 people had died during the mass border crossing. Some victims drowned, while others were killed in a stampede. In Ceuta, thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied minors, had no place to stay and were therefore sleeping in parks or on sidewalks. Others were wandering aimlessly through the streets. “It’s chaotic,” said Sbihi.