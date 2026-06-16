The aid organization Doctors Without Borders has dismissed several employees due to sexual harassment and assaults on Sudanese refugees. Eighteen former employees are no longer permitted to work with the organization.

This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Paris-based aid group. The incidents reportedly took place in eastern Chad.

As Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported, several women and minors who had fled Sudan had made allegations against staff members of the aid organization. During an internal investigation into the matter at the end of 2024, a total of 59 allegations were made against employees, day laborers, external service providers, and suppliers.

According to MSF, not all allegations could be confirmed—for example, because neither the potential victim nor the alleged perpetrator could be identified. In cases where serious misconduct was found, disciplinary measures were taken.

“Serious disregard for our values”

“This behavior constitutes a serious disregard for MSF’s values and responsibilities, and we sincerely regret the serious harm that has been caused,” the aid organization stated. They are working to improve both prevention and the detection of and response to assaults. The organization acknowledged gaps in its hiring process.

For instance, people were not sufficiently vetted before being hired. At the same time, MSF noted that the conditions surrounding emergency work with refugees also increased the risk of exploitation. Resources are limited, the population is vulnerable, and the power imbalance is particularly significant.

A bloody civil war has been raging in Sudan for more than three years, with more than 11 million people displaced within the country and in neighboring states such as Chad.