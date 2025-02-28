Stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ruag International: Remo Lütolf (right), seen here signing a mutual agreement. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

Resignation from Ruag International: Chairman of the Board of Directors Remo Lütolf is stepping down from the technology group. His successor must be appointed by the Federal Council.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Remo Lütolf is stepping down from his position at technology group Ruag International for reasons of age. He will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on May 20. His successor must be appointed by the Federal Council.

Lütolf will reach the age limit of 70 in the coming term of office, as Ruag International announced on Friday evening. Following the split into the main military service provider Ruag MRO and Ruag International, the national government actually wants to sell the international part of the company in 2020 and then liquidate it.

Focus on the space business

Ruag International essentially consists of the Beyond Gravity division, which focuses on the space business. The National Council wants to prevent the sale.

During the spring session, the Council of States will decide on this and another motion by Councillor of States Josef Dittli (FDP/UR). Dittli wants to keep the space division in Swiss hands "whenever possible". Ruag International wrote that these decisions are groundbreaking in terms of orientation.