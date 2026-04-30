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Conciliatory tones Chancellor Merz emphasizes transatlantic partnership with the USA

SDA

30.4.2026 - 13:35

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU, center) and Lars Klingbeil (SPD, left), Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance, say goodbye after their visit to the Army in Munster. Photo: Philipp Schulze/dpa
Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU, center) and Lars Klingbeil (SPD, left), Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance, say goodbye after their visit to the Army in Munster. Photo: Philipp Schulze/dpa
Keystone

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressly reaffirmed the importance of the transatlantic military alliance with the USA.

Keystone-SDA

30.04.2026, 13:35

30.04.2026, 15:14

However, during a visit to the troops in Munster, Lower Saxony, he did not go into detail about the announcement of a possible reduction of US troops in Germany by US President Donald Trump.

"What the Bundeswehr is doing here in Munster is not only impressive, it is also an important and indispensable contribution to a strong, united NATO," said Merz. This is being achieved in Munster, but also at other strategically important locations in Germany, side by side with the USA and alliance partners throughout NATO.

It was a good sign that the Commanding General of the US Armed Forces in Europe and Africa had come to Munster just the day before. Merz said: "Because we are doing this work shoulder to shoulder for our mutual benefit and in deep transatlantic solidarity."

According to Trump, the USA is examining a possible reduction of its troops in Germany. A decision is to be made shortly, he wrote on his Truth Social platform. The announcement follows Trump's clear criticism of Merz for making critical comments about the US offensive against Iran.

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