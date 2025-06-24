A new solution has been found at Arbon-based kitchen manufacturer Forster Swiss Home. (archive picture) Keystone

Following the withdrawal of an investor, kitchen manufacturer Forster in Arbon was on the verge of going out of business. Now a rescue company is taking over the business. A quarter of the employees will still lose their jobs.

After a planned investor unexpectedly withdrew, the kitchen manufacturer Forster in Arbon was unable to pay its employees their wages on time.

A new solution has now been found. A rescue company with the previous board member Giovanni Cerfeda will continue to run the business. However, around a quarter of the workforce will be made redundant.

In mid-May, the Arbon district court approved the provisional debt restructuring moratorium for Forster Swiss Home AG. Since then, the administrator has conducted negotiations with groups of investors, according to the company's press release on Tuesday.

Members of the Board of Directors must leave

The offer made by previous shareholder and board member Giovanni Cerfeda for a rescue company has been approved by the court and the board of directors. It will be launched on July 1.

Later, related investors will be brought in and various organizational and personnel changes will be implemented. The "Forster" brand will be repositioned. The other members of the Board of Directors will have to leave. Around three quarters of the current 135 employees are to be taken on, according to the statement.