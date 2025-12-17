A long queue formed in front of a chairlift in the Dolomites on Saturday. Screenshot Facebook

Thousands of skiers were drawn to the Italian Dolomites at the weekend - but instead of a dream of powder, they had to wait an hour at the lift.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you There were long waiting times for skiers in the Italian Dolomites at the weekend due to closed pistes and overloaded lifts.

The cause was a persistent lack of snow due to high temperatures, which prevented artificial snowmaking.

Some winter sports enthusiasts are now demanding refunds for their ski passes, while others are calling for better preparation. Show more

When the sun shines on a winter weekend, one thing is certain: people are drawn to the slopes. Even in the Italian Dolomites at an altitude of around 2300 meters, many skiers wanted to make their turns on Saturday. But they sometimes had to wait a long time.

A long queue formed in front of a chairlift on Saturday. This is shown in pictures and videos published on social media. Hundreds of people had to queue for more than an hour in some cases. Due to the lack of snow, several slopes were closed and the chairlift was overloaded.

Skiers demand their money back

Because the temperatures were too high over the last few days, it was not possible to make snow. "So far, there have only been about six days with temperatures below freezing at our altitudes," explained Marco Grigoletto, regional president of the ANEF ski association, to the Italian portal giornaletrentino.it.

Some skiers announced on social media that they wanted their money back for their ski passes. Others argued that after the warm days, people should be aware that the slopes may be closed. People should check which slopes are open before they go skiing.

Meanwhile, people in the Dolomites are hoping that it will snow this week and that skiers will soon be able to ski on the uncovered slopes.