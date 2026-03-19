The USS Gerald Ford. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP/Giannis Angelakis

The USS Gerald Ford is the largest aircraft carrier in the world and is currently deployed in the Red Sea. It plays a central role in the war against Iran. However, after almost nine months at sea, the ship is facing several problems.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USS Gerald Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, has been deployed in the Red Sea for almost nine months and is playing a key role in the war against Iran.

Due to technical problems, a fire and damaged facilities, it is soon to be moved to Crete for repairs, leaving a gap in the US military presence.

US Senator Mark Warner sharply criticizes the long deployment period and blames Donald Trump's previous military decisions for this. Show more

The Gerald Ford is due to set course for Crete soon to be repaired. However, its withdrawal would leave a major gap for the US armed forces, as the fighter jets on board played an important role in the recent airstrikes against Iran.

According to the New York Times, which cites a military representative, the USS George Bush is likely to replace the Gerald Ford and will soon be redeployed to the Middle East.

The 13 billion dollar ship was inaugurated in 2017 during Donald Trump's first term of office and first deployed in 2022. It is powered by two nuclear reactors, is over 335 meters long, 75 meters wide and reaches a speed of around 55 km/h. When fully loaded, it weighs up to 100,000 tons.

The crew consists of over 4000 sailors. The Gerald Ford carries dozens of combat aircraft and is currently accompanied by several guided missile destroyers. It is the first aircraft carrier of the new Ford class, which will gradually replace the older Nimitz class.

Prior to its deployment in the Middle East, the Gerald Ford was involved in US operations in the Caribbean. Washington explained this with the fight against suspected drug smugglers, but provided no evidence of this.

The ship was also involved in the seizure of sanctioned oil tankers and played a role in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the beginning of January.

Problems in the sanitary facilities and a fire

Last week, there was also a fire on the ship. According to the US military, the fire was "non-combat related" and broke out in the laundry. Two sailors were injured. Around 100 beds were damaged, but the incident did not affect the ship's operations, it said.

There are also still problems in the sanitary facilities: blocked pipes and long queues in front of the toilets are causing displeasure. A 2020 report by the US government had already mentioned the frequent and unexpected pipe blockages.

Clearing them with acid costs around 400,000 US dollars each time. The Navy confirmed the problems on request. However, they would always be fixed "quickly and by experienced personnel".

Democratic Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sharply criticized the extension of the mission on Tuesday: "After almost a year at sea, the Ford and her crew are at their limit. They are paying the price for President Donald Trump's ill-considered military decisions," he said in a statement.