Charles reminds Trump of Ukraine support

23:52

King Charles III has used the state banquet with US President Donald Trump to remind the Republican of his support for Ukraine. The monarch generally does not interfere in day-to-day political business, but Charles wrapped the appeal in a historical comparison that was very clear by his standards.

Trump described King Charles III as a friend. Bild: Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

The USA and Great Britain had stood side by side in the two world wars against the "forces of tyranny", the monarch praised the close alliance. He then added: "Today, as tyranny threatens Europe once again, we and our allies are united in supporting Ukraine to repel aggression and secure peace."