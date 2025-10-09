  1. Residential Customers
Ceasefire in the Middle East Cheering pictures from the Gaza Strip and Israel - skepticism in Tel Aviv

Adrian Kammer

9.10.2025

The Middle East conflict is experiencing a rare moment of optimism: in Gaza people are celebrating the start of a peace plan, in Israel skepticism remains due to fears of further failure.

09.10.2025, 10:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pictures from the Gaza Strip and Tel Aviv show spontaneous celebrations.
  • Israel and Hamas want to agree on a first phase of a peace plan.
  • But people in Israel remain skeptical.
Show more

There have been spontaneous scenes of jubilation in the Gaza Strip and in Israel: People are dancing, waving flags and celebrating the agreement on the first phase of a new peace plan. For the first time after months of violence, hope is beginning to germinate again. Pictures of motorcades, fireworks and hugs go around the world.

But while euphoria prevails in Gaza, skepticism resonates in Israel. Although many people there hope for a lasting peace, they remain unsure whether the plan will actually work. Initial reactions say that peace initiatives have failed too often in the past.

