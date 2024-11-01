Jamie Oliver searches for the cheese thieves on social media. 22 tons of cheddar have been stolen. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa

22 tons of cheddar were stolen in London. England is searching for the cheese. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is concerned. The cheese mafia has also struck in Switzerland.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A London retailer fell victim to fraud and lost over 22 tons of high-quality cheddar cheese worth around 300,000 pounds to a fake buyer.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is supporting the investigation with a public appeal to solve the "Great Cheese Robbery" and has warned cheese merchants worldwide.

A 63-year-old man has already been arrested and the stolen cheese could have been smuggled to the Middle East or Russia, according to speculation. Show more

A London wholesaler has been cheated out of 22 tons of cheddar. What sounds like a tasteless April 1st joke actually happened in England these days.

The English wholesaler Neal's Yard Dairy has lost more than 22 tons of cheddar cheese, according to the company. The thief had posed as a French buyer. The company supplied more than 950 wheels of Hafod Welsh Organic Cheddar, Westcombe Cheddar and Pitchfork Cheddar before the fraud was discovered.

A case for Scotland Yard, er, rather for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

The famous TV chef is now rushing to the aid of the victim. Jamie Oliver has launched a public appeal to solve the "Great Cheese Robbery" case.

In his post on social media, Jamie Oliver says: "You think I'm joking now, but I'm not," and adds: "Some of the best cheddar cheese in the world has been stolen." The cheese was worth around 300,000 pounds (approx. 336,000 Swiss francs).

Jamie Oliver asks cheese lovers to help catch thieves behind £300,000 cheddar scam https://t.co/FnSPOJ5BEp — The Guardian (@guardian) October 26, 2024

Initial progress in the "Great Cheese Robbery" case

The motive is a mystery. However, progress has now been made in the investigation into the "Great Cheese Robbery".

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and handling stolen goods, according to the Metropolitan Police in the British capital. He was questioned at a police station in South London and then released on conditional release pending further investigation.

250 grams cost almost 8 francs

According to the company, its award-winning cheeses are among the most sought-after in the UK. 250 grams of Westcombe from producer Tom Calver in southwest England cost 7 pounds (8 francs).

According to British media, industry insiders speculate that the cheddar may have been illegally trafficked to the Middle East or Russia. TV celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has called on cheesemongers around the world to be vigilant.

Also already struck in Switzerland

Cheese theft is flourishing in Europe and has been making headlines for years. In the Netherlands, the so-called "Gouda Mafia" has established itself, regularly stealing high-quality cheeses and selling them on the black market.

A few years ago, an Italian gang stole Parmigiano Reggiano worth 700,000 euros. In northern Germany, thieves stole a truck full of cheese as recently as August - but were fortunately caught on the highway.

There have also been victims of cheese smuggling gangs in Switzerland. Four years ago, the Fribourg milk processor Cremo shipped 32 tons of Emmentaler and Gruyère to London in the hope of a long-term partnership with the famous luxury department store Harrods. But the order came from cyber fraudsters and the valuable cheese disappeared without a trace.

