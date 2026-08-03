Mattia Maestri became seriously ill in 2017 after eating raw milk cheese contaminated with E. coli bacteria. The four-year-old at the time fell into a persistent vegetative state and suffered irreversible brain damage. Nine years later, he died at the age of 13.

Here's what it's all about Mattia Maestri fell ill in 2017 after eating raw milk cheese contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The infection triggered a life-threatening complication and resulted in severe, permanent brain damage.

After nine years in a vegetative state, the boy has died; his father is calling for stricter warning labels. Summary created with

Nine years after contracting a severe foodborne illness, 13-year-old Italian Mattia Maestri has died. His father announced the boy's death on Sunday.

In June 2017, Mattia had eaten raw-milk cheese in Trentino, northern Italy, that was contaminated with E. coli bacteria. A few hours later, the then-four-year-old complained of severe stomach pain and cramps.

His condition deteriorated rapidly. Mattia was initially treated at hospitals in Cles and Trento and was later transferred to Padua.

Infection Triggers Life-Threatening Complications

The E. coli infection caused the boy to develop what is known as hemolytic-uremic syndrome. This is a rare but serious complication that can damage the kidneys and other organs, among other things.

In Mattia's case, the disease caused irreversible brain damage. He fell into a coma and never woke up.

According to his father, the boy was left blind and paralyzed. He could neither speak nor recognize his family members.

Up to 40 epileptic seizures a day

Although Mattia was breathing on his own, he had to be fed through a feeding tube. In addition, according to his father, he sometimes suffered from as many as 40 epileptic seizures a day.

The boy had been in a vegetative state for nine years. Now his father, Giovanni Battista Maestri, announced: “Our Mattia has left us.”

The father thanked everyone who had helped make the farewell less painful.

Those Responsible Have Been Legally Convicted

The case kept the Italian judicial system busy for years. In March 2025, the Italian Supreme Court issued a final ruling confirming the liability of the then-president of the cheese factory and a master cheesemaker.

The available information does not indicate what penalties were imposed on the two individuals.

Mattias's father announced that he now intends to seek manslaughter charges against officials at the cheese manufacturer.

Giovanni Battista Maestri has been campaigning for years for clearer warning labels on raw milk products. He intends to continue this work even after his son's death.

"I wasn't able to save my child. But I will save many others," he told the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica."