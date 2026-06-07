According to Ukrainian reports, a Russian drone attack has hit a building of the central storage facility for spent fuel elements in the zone around the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The building for receiving casks was partially destroyed in the attack during the night, according to the state-owned company Energoatom. No spent nuclear fuel had been stored there. The radiation levels were within the specified limits, it said.

A fire had spread over an area of 40 square meters; it had been extinguished, the company added. Spent fuel elements from other Ukrainian nuclear power plants are stored long-term in the central storage facility in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was destroyed 40 years ago.

IAEA chief Grossi: Incident extremely worrying

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that it had been informed by the Ukrainian side about the "considerable damage" to the building. The façade, windows and doors are affected. Neighboring buildings were also affected by the blast wave. An IAEA team will visit the plant shortly to assess the effects, the agency announced.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said at X that the incident was extremely worrying as it had occurred in a property where large quantities of nuclear material are stored - just a few meters away from the building that was attacked. Attacks on nuclear facilities are completely unacceptable and directly violate key principles of nuclear safety during a military conflict, said Grossi.

In the course of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than four years, there have already been several incidents at nuclear power plants. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in the south has been particularly affected by the fighting.

On April 26, 1986, a test at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the former Soviet republic of Ukraine went out of control, resulting in the worst-case scenario. Attenuated radioactive clouds spread to northern and western Europe.