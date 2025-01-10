  1. Residential Customers
12 meters into the depth Child falls from chairlift and survives

Nicole Agostini

10.1.2025

This child has a stroke of luck. Dangling from the edge of the chairlift for a long time and the other skiers on the lift failing to help him, he falls 12 meters. He escapes with minor injuries.

10.01.2025, 17:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On January 8, 2025, a child fell off a chairlift in the Chinese ski resort of Yunding Ski Park.
  • The fall was filmed from another lift.
  • The child was hospitalized after the incident and suffered minor injuries.
  • It is still unclear why the accident occurred.
A child dangles from the edge of the chairlift and tries to cling on. There are other skiers on the lift with him, but it looks as if they are not going to help him. Suddenly the child falls 12 meters. The entire incident, which took place on January 8, 2025 in the Chinese ski resort of Yunding Ski Park, is filmed by someone on the rear lift.

The child survived and escaped with minor injuries. It is still unclear why this accident happened and why the other people did not help him.

