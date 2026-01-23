A toddler unintentionally prevented a flight to Toronto from departing from Victoria Airport in Canada: Because the child refused to fasten his seatbelt, the plane had to taxi back to the gate.

A flight from Victoria to Toronto was canceled because a toddler refused to wear a seatbelt.

Here's what it's all about A toddler refused to buckle up on a Porter Airlines flight from Victoria to Toronto.

As a result, the plane had to return to the gate so that the child and one of the parents could disembark.

Due to the delay, the runway closed for the night, the flight was canceled, and the passengers were rebooked. Summary created with

Last week, a toddler unintentionally caused a flight to be canceled at Victoria Airport in western Canada, as several media outlets reported.

Because it wouldn't stay secured, the Porter Airlines plane had to taxi back to the gate. In the end, it was too late for the flight to Toronto.

According to the airline, the parent and the cabin crew made several attempts to get the child to sit down and fasten his or her seatbelt, but to no avail. For safety reasons, the crew therefore decided to have the parent and the child disembark.

Passengers had to be rebooked

The extra stop took too much time: By the time they had both collected their luggage and disembarked, the runway at Victoria International Airport had already been closed for the night. The flight scheduled for Thursday evening could no longer take place.

The remaining passengers were also required to leave the plane. Porter Airlines apologized and rebooked the passengers on flights for the following day.