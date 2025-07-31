British police have arrested a 76-year-old man. (symbolic image) Joe Giddens/PA Wire/dpa

Several children fell ill at an English summer camp. A 76-year-old man is suspected of having poisoned them.

Petar Marjanović

Several children suddenly fell ill at a vacation camp in Stathern, Leicestershire. Eight of them had to be taken to hospital as a precaution on Sunday. All of them have since been discharged.

It is now known: The police have arrested a 76-year-old man. He is suspected of having administered a poisonous or harmful substance - possibly with the intention of harming or molesting children. This was reported by the BBC with reference to the local authorities.

According to Leicestershire Police, a tip-off was received from a third party. The children concerned had felt unwell at a summer camp. Emergency services and police units were deployed. A triage center was set up in the nearby village together with the emergency services. Eight children were taken to hospital.

The investigation is now being conducted by the special "Major Incident Team". The aim is to carry out a "comprehensive and thorough investigation", the police said. Detectives and uniformed police officers are still on duty and are in contact with the families concerned. Children's services and social services are also providing support to those involved.

"We understand that this incident is causing great concern to parents, guardians and the local community," said the lead investigator, Detective Inspector Neil Holden. The police have set up a special online platform where tips about the incident can be submitted.

