Shots are fired at a family gathering in Stockton. Ethan Swope/AP/dpa

Relatives get together - then shots are fired. Several people are dead, much is still unclear.

DPA dpa

According to the authorities, at least four people have been killed by gunfire during a family gathering in the Californian town of Stockton. A total of 14 people were hit, as the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced on social media. The investigation is in full swing.

The police asked for witnesses to the incident early Saturday evening (local time). Many details were initially unclear. According to the authorities, however, it was probably a "targeted mass shooting". The authorities were initially unwilling to provide any further details.

The deputy mayor of Stockton, Jason Lee, spoke in a Facebook post of a gun attack at a children's birthday party. An ice cream parlor should never be a place where families should fear for their lives. However, according to US media reports, police spokeswoman Heather Brent initially only confirmed that the incident took place at a family gathering in a party hall.

According to the report, the victims were teenagers and adults. Early indications suggest that it may have been a targeted incident, Brent reportedly said. CBS reported that the suspect remains at large.

California's governor has been notified of the incident, his press office said.