  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Background completely unclear Children's birthday party escalates - at least four dead

dpa

30.11.2025 - 07:00

Shots are fired at a family gathering in Stockton.
Shots are fired at a family gathering in Stockton.
Ethan Swope/AP/dpa

Relatives get together - then shots are fired. Several people are dead, much is still unclear.

DPA

30.11.2025, 07:00

30.11.2025, 08:26

According to the authorities, at least four people have been killed by gunfire during a family gathering in the Californian town of Stockton. A total of 14 people were hit, as the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced on social media. The investigation is in full swing.

The police asked for witnesses to the incident early Saturday evening (local time). Many details were initially unclear. According to the authorities, however, it was probably a "targeted mass shooting". The authorities were initially unwilling to provide any further details.

The deputy mayor of Stockton, Jason Lee, spoke in a Facebook post of a gun attack at a children's birthday party. An ice cream parlor should never be a place where families should fear for their lives. However, according to US media reports, police spokeswoman Heather Brent initially only confirmed that the incident took place at a family gathering in a party hall.

According to the report, the victims were teenagers and adults. Early indications suggest that it may have been a targeted incident, Brent reportedly said. CBS reported that the suspect remains at large.

California's governor has been notified of the incident, his press office said.

More from the department

"Are you an undercover agent?"This man's appearance even irritates the up-and-coming AfD

Rescuers dug the girl out. Sand hole collapses - father saves his daughter at the last second

Rescuers dug the girl outSand hole collapses - father saves his daughter at the last second

Germany. Balance sheet after protests against AfD youth organization in Giessen

GermanyBalance sheet after protests against AfD youth organization in Giessen