Missing eleven-year-old in France: body found in silo - Gallery An autopsy must provide final certainty as to whether the body discovered is that of the missing eleven-year-old. Image: dpa The police and volunteers searched for the missing child with a large contingent. Image: dpa Missing eleven-year-old in France: body found in silo - Gallery An autopsy must provide final certainty as to whether the body discovered is that of the missing eleven-year-old. Image: dpa The police and volunteers searched for the missing child with a large contingent. Image: dpa

A body is found in the case of a missing girl in the south of France. Justice Minister Darmanin calls the handling of earlier leads about the suspect "completely unacceptable".

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A child's body has been found near the French city of Toulouse.

An eleven-year-old girl had disappeared after school last week.

A 41-year-old man was arrested, in whose car the girl had been traveling according to surveillance camera footage. Show more

For days, France feared for the fate of a missing eleven-year-old, but now a body has been discovered in a grain silo. A child's body was found near Toulouse wearing clothes similar to those worn by the eleven-year-old at the time of her disappearance, public prosecutor Olivier Naboulet announced, according to French media reports. An autopsy should provide certainty about the identity and cause of death.

The child had not reported in after the end of school on Friday afternoon last week in the small southern French community of Fleurance near Toulouse. A 41-year-old man was later arrested, in whose car the girl had been traveling that afternoon according to surveillance camera footage. The man said that he had dropped the child off at the swimming pool at her request, but became entangled in contradictions.

Suspects had already been charged

As it turned out, there were several leads and charges against the man, in particular for the rape of minors. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said that the justice system's handling of the information about the suspect was "completely unacceptable". "We are all appalled by this failure, which reveals our poor organization and undoubtedly indicates, in the Ministry of Justice as elsewhere, that we do not take children's testimonies seriously".

The case has already caused quite a stir in France, partly because of the indications of a failure of justice. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu wants to schedule an emergency meeting with the justice and interior ministers on Friday, reported BFMTV.