China has added ten more U.S. companies to its export control list. With this move, the country is once again taking countermeasures in its trade and technology dispute with Washington.

In a speech in Beijing, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang criticized some countries for using national security as a pretext for trade restrictions. (File photo)

According to Beijing, exporters are no longer permitted to supply these companies with goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

In a speech in Beijing, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang criticized certain countries for using national security as a pretext for trade restrictions. He warned that this could lead to geopolitical conflicts and wars, that protectionism is on the rise, and that the risk of fragmentation in industrial and supply chains is increasing. He called for dialogue to prevent economic and trade policy issues from being used as leverage.

Companies in the defense, drone, and security sectors

China’s export control list now includes, among others, Aveox, Red Cat Holdings, Teal Drones, Oshkosh Defense, L3Harris Maritime Services, MP Materials, and USA Rare Earth. Several of these companies operate in the defense, drone, or security sectors. Others are expected to help build U.S. supply chains for rare earths and magnets—a sector that has so far been dominated by Chinese companies.

At the same time, China’s Ministry of Finance banned government agencies from purchasing products manufactured by 46 U.S. companies. Among those affected are major defense contractors and the defense divisions of large corporations, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Boeing.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing linked the new measures to a U.S. decision. On June 8, the Pentagon had published an updated list of 188 Chinese companies and affiliated entities that it classifies as so-called Chinese military companies. Among them are prominent names such as Alibaba, one of China’s largest internet and e-commerce conglomerates, and BYD, China’s leading manufacturer of electric cars.