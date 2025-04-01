China begins major military exercise off Taiwan - Gallery Taiwan's military discovered the Chinese aircraft carrier "Shandong". Image: dpa The People's Liberation Army of China exercises almost daily around Taiwan. (archive picture) Image: dpa China begins major military exercise off Taiwan - Gallery Taiwan's military discovered the Chinese aircraft carrier "Shandong". Image: dpa The People's Liberation Army of China exercises almost daily around Taiwan. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Fighter planes and ships from China's navy patrol off Taiwan almost every day. Now Beijing is starting another major exercise.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you China's military conducts exercises almost daily near the island of Taiwan, which is part of Beijing's territory.

Now another large-scale maneuver has begun.

Beijing counts the island republic as part of its territory, even though it has had a democratically elected government that is independent of Beijing for decades.

The People's Republic wants to incorporate Taiwan and has already threatened to deploy the military if this does not work peacefully. Show more

China has begun a large-scale military exercise off the island of Taiwan. This was announced by the People's Liberation Army. It is a serious warning and deterrent to the "separatist forces of Taiwan independence", said Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Command, according to a statement. The joint exercise by the army, navy, air force and missile unit consisted of approaching the island republic from various directions and testing the "operational capabilities" of the troops, the statement continued.

Aircraft carrier "Shandong" discovered

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense stated that it had detected 19 People's Liberation Army ships around Taiwan by 6:00 a.m. (local time). The military had been observing movements of the Chinese aircraft carrier "Shandong" and the associated group since March 29. On Monday, the ships had entered Taiwan's so-called military reaction zone - the area between the middle of the strait between China and Taiwan (Taiwan Strait) and the eastern border of Taiwan's air defense zone.

The People's Republic of China is expanding its military activities in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, thereby intensifying its military threats, the ministry said. This is also challenging the international order and regional stability, it added.

19 PLAN ships operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe. pic.twitter.com/uoleGpGBBO — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 1, 2025

Almost daily training

China's People's Liberation Army exercises almost daily with warships and military aircraft near Taiwan. Beijing counts the island republic as part of its territory, although it has had a democratically elected government that is independent of Beijing for decades. The People's Republic wants to incorporate Taiwan and has already threatened to deploy the military if this does not work by peaceful means.

The Democratic Progressive Party, which Beijing regards as separatist because Taiwan independence is part of its program, has been in power in Taipei since 2016. However, President Lai Ching-te has already said that he does not want to declare formal independence, as the island state is already an independent country.

Beijing: Will for reunification "strong as a rock"

Such a step would put Taiwan's strongest supporter, the USA, in particular under pressure. Washington has pledged to support Taiwan's defense. Officially, the US does not recognize the Republic of China - Taiwan's official name - as independent.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office once again accused Lai of holding on to a "separatist position". Taiwan independence means war, said spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian after the start of the military exercise. China's will to resolve the "Taiwan issue" and complete "reunification" is "as strong as a rock".