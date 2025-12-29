China has once again begun a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan. As the state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the Chinese military, the "Mission Justice 2025" maneuver has begun. The exercises will take place in air and sea areas around Taiwan. The focus is on patrols for combat readiness, achieving comprehensive superiority and the blockade of important ports and areas.
A spokesperson described the exercises as a "serious warning" to "separatist" forces. They were also a "legitimate and necessary" measure to safeguard Chinese sovereignty and national unity, it said.
Shooting exercises on Tuesday
In a separate announcement, the People's Liberation Army also announced that firing exercises would be held in five designated zones around Taiwan from Tuesday. Uninvolved ships and airplanes should avoid these areas.
The announcement follows new tensions with the USA after Washington announced a large arms package for Taiwan. These are the first major Chinese military exercises off Taiwan since April.
Taiwan condemns maneuvers
However, China's army exercises almost daily with warships and military aircraft in the region. Beijing counts the island republic as part of its territory, although it has had a democratically elected government independent of Beijing for decades. The People's Republic wants to incorporate Taiwan and is threatening to use the military if this is not achieved peacefully.
Taiwan strongly condemned the renewed Chinese military activities. China's actions undermine security and stability in the region and represent an open challenge to international law and order, explained a spokesperson for the presidential office. The Taiwanese armed forces and security authorities are fully informed and prepared for the situation, she added.