In China, a gigantic bridge construction has risen over the sea that will connect two cities with over a million inhabitants in the future. The mega project boasts a number of technical innovations.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Huangmaohai Sea Crossing in Guangdong, China, the world's largest cable-stayed bridge with three pylons, is opened to traffic.

The infrastructure project shortens the travel time between the cities of Pingsha and Taishan to 30 minutes for car traffic.

The complex construction boasts a number of technical innovations.

In Europe, the focus is on sustainability and digitalization in bridge construction. Show more

The Huangmao Lake Canal Bridge in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong was opened to traffic on Wednesday. The spectacular transport link connects the two Chinese cities of Pingsha and Taishan, both with over a million inhabitants, and shortens the journey time to under 30 minutes.

The mega project was completed by over 10,000 workers in just six years.

Digitalization and sustainability

However, the project is characterized above all by a number of technical innovations that are revolutionary in bridge construction. For example, the steel girders of the suspension bridge were aerodynamically shaped so that they offer less of a surface for the wind to attack.

But things are also happening in Europe: a bridge construction is currently being built in Norway that is being planned exclusively digitally and is due to be opened to traffic as early as 2027.

In the video, blue News explains why this is an advantage and why sustainable building materials are now also being used for bridge construction.