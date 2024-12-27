China is once again shining with superlatives: Two new photovoltaic power plants will supply China with green electricity in the future. One is located at an altitude of over 5000 meters, the other is the largest in the world to date.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The People's Republic of China is connecting two mega solar power plants to the grid.

The Huaneng-Nagu solar power plant in the autonomous Tibetan prefecture of Dêqên is the highest in the world to date and is located at up to 5,300 meters above sea level.

The Kela photovoltaic power plant on the Yalong River in southwest China, with an installed capacity of one million kilowatts, can lay claim to the title of the largest solar power plant.

China is still the country with the highest consumption of fossil fuels, but is also intensively researching and building renewable power plants. Show more

China's largest solar power plant, which was connected to the grid at the end of December in the south-western province of Sichuan, will supply an enormous two billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year.

This will be able to supply around 450,000 households with electricity.

The power plant, which was built at an altitude of 4,000 to 4,600 meters above sea level, covers an area of around 16 square kilometers. The power plant consists of more than two million photovoltaic modules, over 5000 inverters and more than 300 box transformers.

The Kela solar power plant can therefore claim the title of the largest photovoltaic power plant in the world, while China has another superlative just a few hours' drive away:

Solar power plant at 5300 meters above sea level

In the autonomous Tibetan prefecture of Dêqên, the first phase of the Huaneng Nagu photovoltaic power plant, the world's highest solar energy project, was connected to the grid last Tuesday.

Huaneng Nagu, the highest solar power plant in the world, is located at 5300 meters above sea level. Its construction required some pioneering work, which will provide valuable experience for other power plants at high altitudes.

In the uninhabited mountain region near the Tibetan border, the plant extends up to 5300 meters above sea level. The construction of the power plant was therefore anything but easy and in part a pioneering achievement: on the one hand, the building site is located in high alpine terrain and not only faced extreme sub-zero temperatures, but also difficult ground conditions such as glacial debris or swampy ground. Secondly, the technology, in particular the efficiency of the solar modules, had to take the frosty conditions into account.

blue News shows you in the video what the solar power plants look like and how they will work in the future.