According to the EU, China is alleged to have trained soldiers and deployed them in the war in Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry strongly rejects this claim.

China has denied statements by EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Kaja Kallas alleging that the People’s Republic trained Russian soldiers for the war in Ukraine.

“These allegations lack any factual basis,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in Beijing. He went on to explain that the statements were pure slander and defamation.

Kallas had said on Monday at an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg that the EU had verified reports that the Chinese military had trained Russian military personnel for combat in Ukraine. The potential implications are now being carefully assessed.

An EU official stated that these training activities had taken place at several locations in China and that several hundred Russian soldiers had been trained. Some of them were later deployed in the war against Ukraine.

China has not yet condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and is backing Moscow with its stance. The People’s Republic has also repeatedly been accused of supporting the Russian military industry by supplying key goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.