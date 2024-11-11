China could greatly extend its military reach with the development of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. This could influence the strategic balance in the Pacific and the protection of Taiwan by the USA.

China has three aircraft carriers, two of which were planned by the Soviets and one domestically.

Conventional propulsion severely restricts the aircraft carriers in their use.

Beijing is now apparently developing a nuclear propulsion system for these ships, which could soon be ready for use.

Success would extend Chinese operations deeper into the western Pacific and potentially threaten US maritime supremacy. Show more

China is working to develop nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, according to experts at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California. By analyzing satellite images and public documents, they came to the conclusion that a prototype reactor for the propulsion of warships is being built in Leshan, Sichuan. This reactor could soon be ready for use.

China currently has three aircraft carriers, all of which are conventionally powered. The first, a converted Soviet ship, was commissioned in 2012. The second is also based on Soviet plans, while the third is a Chinese in-house development that was launched two years ago. These conventional propulsion systems limit their range and operating time compared to nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

"Hello Hong Kong" is written on the deck of the Liaoning, Beijing's newest aircraft carrier, by Chinese navy soldiers. KEYSTONE

Suspicions about China's efforts to develop nuclear propulsion for aircraft carriers have been around for some time. The latest findings from the Middlebury Institute now provide concrete evidence. Professor Jeffrey Lewis, who was involved in the research, explained: "The prototype reactor in Leshan is the first solid evidence that China is indeed developing a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier."

The Middlebury Institute researchers relied on a large number of Chinese documents, including project tenders, personnel files and environmental impact studies. A citizen complaint about construction noise and dust was also taken into account.

Launch of a J-15 from the Liaoning. KEYSTONE

Satellite images from 2020 to 2023 show the demolition of buildings and the construction of water intake points associated with the reactor site. Contracts for steam generators and turbine pumps indicate a pressurized water reactor with a secondary circuit, which is similar to naval propulsion reactors.

Experts who were not involved in the investigation described the results as convincing. The Chinese foreign and defense ministries have not yet commented on the matter.

Zhao from the Carnegie Endowment emphasized that nuclear-powered aircraft carriers offer the Chinese military "more flexibility and endurance to operate in strategic hotspots". This applies to both the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely, and Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of China and wants to control by force if necessary.

China has reportedly developed a prototype nuclear reactor to power a future aircraft carrier, signaling progress in nuclear propulsion technology for large warships.



Analysis by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, supported by satellite imagery and government… pic.twitter.com/e6udLzfSrw — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 11, 2024

The USA is legally obliged to supply Taiwan with weapons to deter an invasion by China. In the event of an attack or blockade, they could provide support from their Pacific bases.

However, a China with nuclear aircraft carriers could provide a stronger counter to these efforts. "These aircraft carriers could also extend Chinese operations deeper into the western Pacific and further challenge the US military's ability to intervene in regional affairs," Zhao explained.

