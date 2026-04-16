Donald Trump wants to bring Iran to its knees economically with a blockade, but is inevitably on a confrontational course with China. How Beijing is reacting - and why the clock is ticking for Trump too.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA explicitly emphasizes that China does not receive Iranian oil.

The report about a Chinese blockade runner is a hoax.

Important oil: China has large reserves, but also a lot of demand.

How China is reacting to the blockade and what Trump wants from Xi.

USA, Iran, China: why the pressure on all parties is increasing and what the next deadlines are. Show more

The USA is confident: the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will ensure that Tehran cannot sell any energy products - not even to China, promises Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"So they won't be able to get their oil. They can have oil," the finance minister said on April 14, according to Reuters, referring to Beijing. But: "Not Iranian oil."

And Beijing puts Washington to the test: "First tanker makes it out of the Strait of Hormuz during US blockade", reports "Newsweek" on the same day, "and it's a Chinese one."

That's a bit premature, though. Yes, the Rich Starry tried. The gas tanker is already on a US sanctions list because of its dealings with Iran, flies the flag of Malawi and belongs to Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co.

Plenty of news stories about the Chinese owned "Rich Starry" chemical/oil products tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Not many news stories about the "Rich Starry" making a U-turn and heading back north. Presumbly as a result of US Navy interdiction / blockade.



[image or embed] — Andy Scollick (@andyscollick.bsky.social) 14. April 2026 um 15:59

It is correct: the ship loads 250,000 barrels of methanol in Al Hamriyah in the United Arab Emirates and then passes through the Strait of Hormuz - but it stops in the Gulf of Oman: the tanker is apparently unable to break through the blockade and, according to NDTV, sails back again.

More than 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports. During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels… pic.twitter.com/dpWAAknzQp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 14, 2026

The US armed forces reported that day that no ship had passed through the US blockade within the first 24 hours. Six ships that had come from Iranian ports had turned back after being requested to do so, writes the Central Command on X.

China: Large reserves, but also a lot of demand

The blockade is fueling the energy shortage in Asia. However, the US Treasury Secretary believes that China itself is fueling the crisis with its oil purchases: "They have continued to buy, hoard and stop the export of many products," says Bessent in Washington. Beijing is "an unreliable partner".

On the other hand, it is understandable that China has recently increased its strategic oil reserves, as the country is heavily dependent on the Strait of Hormuz. In 2024, the Middle Kingdom imported energy worth 413 billion dollars, according to the New York Times. 35 percent, or 144.5 billion dollars, came from the Persian Gulf.

📈 China's Crude Oil Import Sources in 2025



In 2025, China imported 11.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) of crude oil. Its leading suppliers were Russia (2.04 mb/d, 17.9%), Saudi Arabia (1.60 mb/d, 14.0%), Iran (1.55 mb/d, 13.6%), and Iraq (1.25 mb/d, 11.0%).



Other major sources… pic.twitter.com/q44R9Bt3hD — Econovis (@econovisuals) April 10, 2026

Beijing's reserves reportedly amount to 1.4 billion barrels, which the country could let run for months. Chinese companies are now allowed to tap into these reserves, reports "Bloomberg".

Nevertheless, fuel prices are rising there too. Many truck drivers now fear for their jobs, writes "Le Monde": there are 38 million of them in the giant country.

Xi rages against the "law of the jungle"

His country's hunger for energy means that Xi Jinping cannot be indifferent to what happens in the Strait of Hormuz. Accordingly, China's president warns that the world must not fall back on "the law of the jungle".

Xi Jinping (right) meets Spain's Prime Minister and Trump critic Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on April 11, who later says: "The role China can play is important to find a diplomatic way to end this war [in Iran] and contribute to stability and peace." KEYSTONE

"The world today is in turmoil, caught in a contest between justice and power," Xi said in Beijing on April 14, according to the South China Morning Post, without directly naming the Middle East. "How a country deals with international law and international order reflects its worldview, its idea of order, its values and its sense of responsibility."

With the temporary ceasefire agreement still in place, the #US ramped up military deployment and resorted to a targeted blockade. This will only aggravate confrontation, escalate tension, undermine the already fragile ceasefire and further jeopardize safe passage through the… pic.twitter.com/A6BdkxGDL8 — Lin Jian 林剑 (@SpoxCHN_LinJian) April 14, 2026

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson calls the US blockade on X "irresponsible": it "will only intensify the confrontation, escalate tensions, undermine the already fragile ceasefire and further jeopardize safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz," writes Lin Jian.

What does Trump want from Xi?

Washington is on a confrontational course with China, while Donald Trump is actually planning a visit to the People's Republic on May 14. What does the US president want to achieve? "It is unclear what the actual aim of the blockade is", "Newsweek" quotes Andrea Ghisell from Fudan University in Shanghai.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their last meeting in Busan, South Korea, at the end of October. KEYSTONE

Ghisell continues: "One possible explanation is to put pressure on countries that import Iranian oil, especially China, to exert pressure on Iran to accept the American conditions for the end of the war."

Trump: "I hear reports about China giving the shoulder missiles. I doubt they would do that because I have a relationship and I think they wouldn't do that, but maybe they did a little bit at the beginning, but I don't think they would anymore. But if we catch them doing that they get a 50% tariff."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 12. April 2026 um 16:40

However, the White House is not being particularly diplomatic with Beijing. "I've heard reports that China is giving [Iran] shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles," Trump said on Fox News on April 12. He doubted that - "but if we catch them doing it, they'll get a 50 percent tariff".

The pressure is mounting on all sides: What happens next?

The spokesperson for the Beijing Foreign Ministry denies reports on X that China is providing arms aid - and threatens counter-tariffs. At the same time, Xi Jinping receives Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the capital, for whom Washington's dispute with China is geopolitically convenient.

According to the 76-year-old, the relationship between the two countries shows "great resilience" to the "challenges of the modern world", which unfortunately include "more and more military actions". "Russia and China are playing the role of stabilizers," believes Lavrov. The "global majority" does not want "problems or turbulence".

🇷🇺🇨🇳 🚨 URGENT: Lavrov just told Xi to his face: the world is taking a "military turn" and Russia and China are the "stabilizers" for the global majority.



Not the US. Not NATO. Not the UN. Moscow and Beijing.



This isn't rhetoric. This is a direct declaration that the two… pic.twitter.com/s9R7wsEdOx — New Direction AFRICA (@Its_ereko) April 15, 2026

What happens now? The pressure on those involved is increasing. The US blockade is cutting off Tehran's money supply. At the same time, the clock is ticking for Donald Trump: he is only allowed to wage war for 60 days without the approval of Congress. The deadline expires on May 1. The ceasefire still applies until April 21. The question now is: who has the staying power?

Donald Trump says oil and gas prices may not fall right away from the Strait blockade, but adds “even if it did, we have to stop this group of people,” amid debate over energy and Iran policy.



[image or embed] — Mediaite (@mediaite.com) 12. April 2026 um 20:50

Scott Modell, CEO of Rapidan Energy Group, summarizes to "Newsweek": "[Trump] is essentially accepting higher oil prices as the cost of building this additional leverage, betting that Americans' tolerance for $4+ gasoline [per gallon] is greater than Iran's willingness to endure economic pain."