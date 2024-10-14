A map showing the locations of military exercises around Taiwan is displayed on a smartphone in May. As then, exercises are now taking place around the island republic. Image: Keystone/Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/

Following a major exercise in May, China has once again launched military maneuvers around the democratic island republic.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you China is increasing the pressure on Taiwan after Beijing critic Lai Ching-te took office as president on May 20.

The People's Republic began another large-scale military exercise around Taiwan on Monday.

In a statement, the Chinese military spoke of a "serious warning" to the "separatist" forces of the island republic. Show more

China has once again begun a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan. In a statement, the Chinese military spoke of a "serious warning" to the "separatist" forces of the island republic.

Ships and aircraft approached from several directions. The state broadcaster CCTV published a map showing six large red blocks around Taiwan where the exercises were taking place.

There had already been reports in recent days that China could be holding a maneuver in response to a celebratory speech held last week by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on the occasion of the national holiday on October 10.

Major military exercise already held in May

China's People's Liberation Army last launched a major military exercise around Taiwan in May. The exercise took place shortly after Lai's inauguration. His Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential election in January and advocates a course that is critical of Beijing. The ruling Communist Party in Beijing accuses the DPP of separatism.

After the exercise in May was called "Common Sword 2024A", the current exercise is being held under the name "Common Sword 2024B".

Beijing regularly sends fighter jets

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province, although independent and democratically elected governments have always been in power there for decades. The leadership in Beijing has already threatened on several occasions to unite the island, which has a population of more than 23 million, with the mainland using coercive military means.

In addition to regular exercises by the armed forces, fighter planes fly towards Taiwan almost daily to demonstrate the military might of the People's Liberation Army.

SDA