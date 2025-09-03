Armored vehicles with YJ-15 hypersonic missiles were on display during the military parade in Beijing. KEYSTONE

To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, China presented state-of-the-art weapons technology in Beijing - from unmanned stealth jets and underwater drones to mobile laser and hypersonic weapons.

No time? blue News summarizes for you China showcased new high-tech weapons such as unmanned fighter jets, underwater drones, laser defense systems and hypersonic missiles at the military parade.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles of the "Dong Feng" type were also presented.

President Xi wanted to demonstrate the strength and modernity of the army. Show more

China showed off a range of new weapons at the big military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Among other things, unmanned fighter jets attracted a great deal of attention.

During the parade in Beijing, trucks also towed underwater drones along the Avenue of Eternal Peace. According to experts, China could use these torpedo-shaped colossi as stealth submarines.

The mobile laser weapon LY-1 also attracted a great deal of attention. Observers assume that the so-called high-energy laser (HEL) can fend off swarms of smaller drones or guided missiles.

China's President Xi Jinping wanted to show the world, as well as his guests of honor Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, how advanced his army is equipped with the elaborate weapons display. The military had previously announced that it would be showcasing new systems produced exclusively domestically.

New technology in the air war

Beijing also showcased so-called "loyal wingmen" - drones that can support fighter jets manned by humans or fly reconnaissance missions. They could be controlled from a command aircraft such as the J-20 fighter jet, China's first self-developed stealth fighter aircraft. The so-called Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) are seen as the future of air warfare.

Hypersonic missiles were also on display in the parade. The cruise missiles of the YJ type (short for "Ying Ji", meaning eagle attack) can be used against enemy ships on the water, for example. Depending on the type, they can operate from different launchers at different altitudes, each with its own flight characteristics.

The army also towed DF missiles - short for "Dong Feng" (east wind) - past the international guests on meter-long mobile launchers. These intercontinental missiles, which could reach the US mainland or Europe with nuclear warheads, have been in the Chinese inventory for some time.

Speculation shortly before the military parade

China caused an international stir shortly before the military parade in Beijing. During the rehearsals, a conspicuous object covered in green was spotted on an eight-wheeled truck. According to the British "Telegraph", it could be a new type of laser air defense system that Chinese propaganda media are touting as the "most powerful in the world".

Experts suspect that the system could be the OW5-A10 laser with a power of ten kilowatts. This would be capable of intercepting entire swarms of drones.

A similar model had already been seen on Chinese streets in June. However, Jared Keller, editor of the specialist newsletter "Laser Wars", urges caution: "China is overtaking the USA in terms of development speed. But there is little evidence that these systems work in the field."