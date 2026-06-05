Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a joint press statement with Russian President Putin in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Pool Reuters/AP/dpa Keystone

China's President Xi Jinping is traveling to North Korea next week. It will be his first visit since 2019.

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For the first time in years, China's head of state Xi Jinping will travel to the internationally largely isolated neighboring country of North Korea at the beginning of next week. The state media of both countries have unanimously announced that the visit is planned for Monday and Tuesday. It will be the Chinese president's first visit to North Korea since 2019, but the content of the planned talks was not disclosed in advance.

The announcement comes just one day after North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un ordered a drastic expansion of the country's nuclear forces during a visit to a newly commissioned nuclear material production facility.

North Korea and China are close political partners. There is even a declaration of military assistance on paper - the only one China has with another country.