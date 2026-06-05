The Chinese president visits Pyongyang again after a long break. North Korea and China maintain close political relations. In one respect, they even have a unique selling point.

After Putin ties up with Kim China's head of state travels to North Korea for the first time since 2019

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time in years, China's head of state Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea at the beginning of next week.

The content of the planned talks has not been disclosed in advance.

North Korea and China are close political partners.

On paper, there is even a declaration of military assistance - the only one that China has with another country.

For the first time in years, China's head of state Xi Jinping will travel to the internationally largely isolated neighboring country of North Korea at the beginning of next week. The state media of both countries have unanimously announced that the visit is planned for Monday and Tuesday. It will be the Chinese president's first visit to North Korea since 2019.

The content of the planned talks was not disclosed in advance. It is expected that Xi will use the two-day summit with Kim to demonstrate a united front of allies against the West, wrote the New York Times. However, China is probably also keen to assert its influence over a neighbor that has been leaning towards Russia, the newspaper quoted analysts as saying. Kim, for his part, wants to be treated less like a "junior partner" to China and is likely to use his new closeness to Russia to pressure Beijing into making economic concessions, it added.

The announcement of the visit comes just one day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a drastic expansion of the country's nuclear forces during a visit to a newly commissioned facility for the production of nuclear material.

North Korea and China are close political partners. There is even a declaration of military assistance on paper - the only one China has with another country.