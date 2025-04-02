A Dassault Mirage 2000 of the Taiwanese air force taking off from Hsinchu on April 1. KEYSTONE

China's military has been increasing the pressure on Taiwan for weeks: Beijing's navy is now practising blockading the island. Such a scenario is also conceivable with the coast guard. The maneuver shows Taipei's vulnerability.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tensions between China and Taiwan have risen in recent weeks.

Now China is holding the "Straits Thunder-2025A" exercise, which differs from previous maneuvers.

The focus is on missile attacks and a blockade of the island.

That's how dependent Taiwan is on maritime trade.

Scenario: Blockade by China's coast guard.

How the situation could escalate. Show more

The Chinese armed forces have just carried out a major maneuver near Taiwan: 59 fighter planes, nine warships and two balloons deployed off the renegade island on 18 March.

In fact, the past month has been a hectic one for Taipei: a total of 228 warships and 431 fighter planes were spotted off Taiwan in March. A pattern emerges: Beijing's military is testing how to completely shield the island.

March 2025 proved hectic for Taipei — a record number of overflights by Chinese's balloons & aircraft sorties defined the month, with it culminating in a blockade-style PLA joint military drill encircling Taiwan, the visual below encapsulates the activity reported ! pic.twitter.com/9jvZdibSdP — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) April 1, 2025

This is also the official aim of the exercise, which begins on April 1 with dozens of fighter jets and at least 21 warships: The occasion is, among other things, to train joint blockades and precise attacks on important targets, explained Shi Yi, the colonel of the Eastern Command, according to the dpa news agency.

Exercise with a new focus

According to Beijing, during the exercise, ground troops also practiced firing missile launchers over long distances at simulated targets in the East China Sea. Its name, "Strait Thunder-2025A", suggests that another maneuver could follow this year.

🇨🇳 🇹🇼 #Chinese warships and planes surrounded the self-determining island of #Taiwan on Tuesday, practicing maneouvres to blockade the country.



Taiwan was quick to respond with its own military, deploying land-based #missile systems. pic.twitter.com/ANMABefZ1a — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) April 1, 2025

The AFP news agency adds that the current exercise differs from previous maneuvers, which primarily tested Taipei's reaction time. The focus is now on the blockade of the island and the ability to take out important targets such as ports or the energy infrastructure.

FIRST IMAGES: China’s Shandong carrier spotted in the distance by Taiwanese navy ships.



No further information on location or time, but these images were released by Taiwan’s defense ministry this morning. pic.twitter.com/Vs7IPpc535 — Jaime Ocon 歐海美 (@JaimeOcon1) April 1, 2025

China is making no secret of its stance: "Taiwan's depth is shallow and there is no buffer zone," reports Major General Meng Xiangqing from the PLA's National Defense University on state broadcaster CCTV. "If Taiwan loses its sea links, the island's resources will be depleted quickly, social order will be thrown into chaos and people's lives will be affected."

This is how dependent Taiwan is on maritime trade

"The containment and control exercises are designed to test the ability to restrict supply routes to Taiwan and prevent foreign merchant ships from docking," Taiwanese expert Su Tzu-yun confirmed to AFP. "The message to international shipping is that all ports are open - as long as they are not in Taiwan."

Yesterday, China launched its first major military exercise of 2025, surrounding Taiwan & executing blockade maneuvers.



21 PLA Navy warships (including the Shandong carrier group), 4-6 coast guard vessels, & 71 aircraft participated.



New @MoNDefense map I translated to English: pic.twitter.com/VSTzezlZ9c — Ian Ellis (@ianellisjones) April 1, 2025

Beijing's actions are logical from a military point of view, according to the geopolitical YouTube channel Caspian Report: only the Netherlands is more dependent on foreign trade than Taiwan. The island imports 97 percent of its energy resources and 70 percent of the food it needs.

According to the report, Taiwan's energy mix consists of 44 percent oil, 29 percent coal and 20 percent gas. However, the reserves are only sufficient for five months for oil, one month for coal and two weeks for gas. The food reserves are sufficient for one year, the report continues.

Scenario: Blockade by China's coast guard

Caspian Report explains how China could tackle Taiwan without triggering a war. Beijing could impose a quarantine around the island: The reason could be humanitarian or criminal. Foreign ships would have to register in this zone, undermining Taiwan's sovereignty and potentially intimidating foreign companies.

Blockade without military: China's fishing fleet could fill gaps between coast guard boats. YouTube/Caspian Report

This would allow the coast guard to run a blockade in which all incoming vessels would be subject to customs inspections. Companies that did not cooperate could be denied further passage. Those who bowed to the bureaucratic requirements from Beijing could continue to do business. China's coast guard is the largest in the world.

Important Taiwanese ports including annual turnover. YouTube/Caspian Report

The Chinese Coast Guard could patrol near Taiwan's important ports and curb trade with the island without entering its territorial waters in the twelve nautical mile zone. The main target would be the port of Kaohsiung, which handles 57 percent of the island's trade.

How the situation can escalate

The conditions under which a blockade could be implemented are entirely up to Beijing: for example, it could apply exclusively to Taiwanese ships, Caspian Report explains possible scenarios. The military could be called in to escalate the situation further: The navy would then patrol at a certain distance.

Range of Taiwanese sea-target missiles. YouTube/Caspian Report

As trained during Beijing's current maneuvers, the navy also attacks critical infrastructure in the fictitious Caspian Report scenario: Submarines could mine harbors, rendering the LNG terminal in Yung-An unusable, for example. The next step would be to establish a no-fly zone.

Ranges of various Chinese missiles. YouTube/Caspian Report

The blockade would be rounded off by propaganda campaigns and cyber attacks. Internet cables to the island would be cut so that Taiwan could only communicate via satellite. Western countries could be deterred from getting involved through joint air patrols with Russia and exercises by the Chinese missile group.