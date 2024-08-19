Marked: the location of the Sabina Shoal atoll. Google Earth

The Philippines and China had only just agreed to defuse their conflict in the South China Sea. But now they are clashing again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you This Monday morning, Chinese and Philippine ships collided twice in the South China Sea.

The incidents occurred at an atoll near the Spratly Islands.

The dispute between China and the Philippines over territorial claims in the South China Sea has led to another incident on the high seas. Both sides announced that ships had collided and blamed each other.

A task force of the government in Manila, which deals with issues relating to the West Philippine Sea, accused China of "illegal and aggressive maneuvers" in a statement. According to the statement, two Philippine Coast Guard supply ships collided with two Chinese ships in quick succession early this morning.

Philippine Coast Guard vessels illegally intruded into waters adjacent to Xianbin and Renai reefs without permission on Monday, China Coast Guard said, warning Manila to immediately stop infringement and provocation otherwise the Philippines will bear all consequences. pic.twitter.com/8pauTXrLfC — ShanghaiEye🚀official (@ShanghaiEye) August 19, 2024

In the first case, an approximately five-inch hole (about 13 centimetres) was torn in one of the Philippine ships. Shortly afterwards, a Chinese coast guard vessel rammed into a second Philippine ship, also causing minor damage.

China blames the Philippines

Both incidents occurred south-east of Sabina Shoal, a shoal belonging to the Spratly Islands, which are claimed by both China and the Philippines. According to the Chinese Coast Guard, a Philippine Coast Guard vessel caused a collision with a Chinese ship.

Despite repeated warnings, the Philippine ship had sailed "dangerously" towards the Chinese ship. There was no mention of another collision. In the dispute over the region, the Philippines and China had only reached an agreement a few weeks ago to avoid further confrontations.

This concerned the tense situation around the Second Thomas shallows, where Philippine troops have been stationed on a stranded ship called the "BRP Sierra Madre" since 1999. Supply missions for the ship have repeatedly led to confrontations in recent months.

China claims practically the entire South China Sea for itself. However, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also claim territories there. The resource-rich area is also considered an important global trade route. The USA and China's neighbors accuse Beijing of increasingly militarizing the region.

