33,615 drones transform the skies above Dujiangyan into a huge 3D spectacle, breaking several world records in the process. The video shows just how spectacular the mega show looked.

In the Chinese city of Dujiangyan, a gigantic drone show caused a worldwide sensation. 33,615 drones soared into the night sky at the same time, setting several Guinness World Records. The show in Sichuan province is intended to impressively demonstrate China's technological strength.

Pandas, constellations and flying islands

The drones form giant pandas, the 28 constellations of the East, floating islands and glowing lettering in the sky. The result is a spectacular 3D work of art above the city. The video shows just how impressive the mega show really looked.

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