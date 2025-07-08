#Breaking

A Chinese warship, possibly the guided-missile destroyer “Baotou”, attacked a German maritime patrol aircraft, likely a P-3C Orion, with a laser weapon over the Res Sea.



➡️The attack happened without reason, a German army spox tells me. He continues: “By deploying the… pic.twitter.com/vmsOGDcCNZ — Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) July 8, 2025

The German Armed Forces are participating in an EU mission to protect merchant ships in the Red Sea. Following an incident involving a Chinese warship, Germany is now protesting strongly.

DPA dpa

Laser attack on a German aircraft: Germany's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador in Berlin following an incident involving one of the country's warships in the Red Sea.

The Chinese military used a laser to "target" the aircraft flying as part of the EU military mission "Aspides", the Foreign Office announced on the X platform. The endangerment of German personnel and the disruption of the mission were completely unacceptable.

Das chinesische Militär hat mit einem Lasereinsatz ein deutsches Flugzeug in der EU-Operation #ASPIDES ins Visier genommen. Die Gefährdung von deutschem Personal & Störung des Einsatzes sind vollkommen inakzeptabel. Der chinesische Botschafter wurde dazu heute ins AA einbestellt. — Auswärtiges Amt (@AuswaertigesAmt) July 8, 2025

The EU military operation "Aspides", in which the Bundeswehr is participating, is intended to protect merchant ships in the Red Sea from the Houthi militia operating from Yemen. Germany is providing around 30 soldiers for the mission.

Laser deployment was the "flying eye" of the mission

Germany has been involved since October 2024 with an aircraft that acts as the "flying eye" of the mission, contributing to long-range reconnaissance of the sea area, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense in Berlin.

The data obtained contributes to the situation picture for the mission command and the partners involved. This machine - known as a "multi-sensor platform" or MSP for short - is operated by a civilian service provider, according to the statement. Bundeswehr personnel are involved.

"The MSP aircraft used for maritime surveillance in the Red Sea was lasered during a routine ASPIDES mission over the Red Sea by a Chinese warship, which had already been encountered several times in the sea area, without any reason or prior contact," said the spokesperson. "By using the laser, the warship accepted the risk of endangering people and material."

Flight operations have now resumed

According to the German Press Agency, the incident occurred on July 2. Shining a laser at a ship is considered at least a threatening gesture in the military.

The mission flight was aborted as a precautionary measure, the spokesperson reported. The aircraft had landed safely at the contingent's base in Djibouti. Flight operations have since been resumed.

The Chinese ambassador Deng Hongbo was summoned. The formal summoning of an ambassador is considered a strong diplomatic measure by which the government of the host country signals a clear disgruntlement.