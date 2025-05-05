Budget financing is likely to give Christian Lindner (FDP) a headache. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Tragic accident outside a restaurant in Berlin: Christian Lindner ran over the dog of a film producer with his car. The FDP leader reacts with concern.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The former German Finance Minister has run over a dog. The dog succumbed to its injuries.

Lindner reacted with concern. However, he had no contact with the dog's owner.

The dog belonged to a well-known film producer. Show more

A tragic incident recently occurred in Berlin: Christian Lindner, former German Finance Minister and FDP leader, was involved in an accident in which a dog died.

The newspaper does not reveal exactly when the accident happened. However, "Bild" reports that the accident occurred in the parking lot of an Italian restaurant in the west of Berlin.

Lindner was at the wheel of a Mini when the small Norfolk Terrier belonging to the well-known film producer Wolf Bauer, known for works such as "Der Medicus", got under his vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, the dog was not on a lead and was running freely across the site, making it difficult for Lindner to see. The eyewitnesses emphasized that the politician was not at fault.

After the incident, Lindner was visibly affected. He immediately administered first aid and sought veterinary care. Despite all efforts, the dog's life could not be saved.

Lindner told Bild: "I didn't know that the dog had died in the meantime. The dog's owner and I didn't exchange contact details and he didn't introduce himself to me. I am very sorry that the dog has died." According to Bild, Wolf Bauer has not yet commented on the incident.