Fahri Yardim, Pheline Roggan and Christian Ulmen at a "jerks" event in 2019. Yardim and Roggan have now spoken out about the allegations against Ulmen. imago

Following the serious accusations made by Collien Fernandes against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen, friends and fellow actors have spoken out - and in some cases are clearly distancing themselves.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Collien Fernandes makes serious accusations against ex-husband Christian Ulmen for alleged digital sexualized violence.

Numerous celebrities, including friends of Ulmen such as Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre and Fahri Yardim, express solidarity with Fernandes and distance themselves from Ulmen.

Ulmen is presumed innocent. His lawyers have announced that they will take legal action against the "Spiegel" report. Show more

It has only been a few days since actress and presenter Collien Fernandes made serious accusations against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen in "Der Spiegel": He allegedly "digitally raped" her by using fake profiles to communicate with men in her name and sending them manipulated nude pictures and sex videos.

The public outcry followed promptly. Numerous celebrities spoke out and expressed their solidarity with Fernandes. On Sunday, several thousand people demonstrated in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin against sexualized digital violence and called for more decisive action.

Now friends and fellow actors of Christian Ulmen have also come forward.

Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre published a statement on Instagram. "Violence ends everything, really everything," writes the writer, who says he was friends with Ulmen for almost 30 years. "With my friend Christian, I couldn't put together the degrading behavior he was accused of at all, but I have to do it now, that's the situation." His sympathy and solidarity belonged to Fernandes alone. "I have to distance myself quite clearly from my friend Christian here," von Stuckrad-Barre continued.

Clear words or ChatGPT?

Ulmen's fellow actor from the series "jerks", Fahri Yardim, also commented on Instagram. He played a leading role in five seasons between 2017 and 2023. "Delayed. Incomplete," begins his statement. "I am as shocked as many others. I admire Collien's courage. I am grateful for the encouragement she is receiving. I feel for her." For him, believing victims is "a fundamental normative attitude". Nevertheless, he needed time, even though he is aware that hesitation is not neutral. He now wants to face up to this.

The reactions to the two statements differed: While von Stuckrad-Barre is praised for his clear words, some commentators* under Yardim's contribution even suspect the use of ChatGPT behind the chosen language.

Other "jerks" actors have also reacted. Emily Cox, who played Ulmen's girlfriend in the series, wrote in an Instagram story: "Dear Collien, I admire your courage, your clarity, your strength - I admire you. I hug you!"

Pheline Roggan, who played Yardim's girlfriend in the series, wrote in a comment: "Dear Collien, I'm so incredibly sorry for what was done to you! And I admire you for having the courage and strength to go public with it so that the shame finally changes sides!" She also shared the call for Sunday's demonstration in her Instagram story.

"I'm throwing up and I'm so full of rage"

Comedian and actor Hendrik von Bültzingslöwen - who appeared in eight episodes of "jerks" - also spoke out. In a video published on Instagram, he expressed his shock: "I would like to express my fullest solidarity with Collien. I wish her a lot of strength." Swiss actress Jasna Fritzi Bauer, who has also appeared in several episodes of "jerks", shared the call for the demonstration in Berlin in her Instagram story. Inez Björg David, who had a guest role in the series, even deleted "jerks" from her CV. "I'm throwing up and I'm so full of rage," she wrote.

Ulmen is presumed innocent. His lawyers have announced that they will take legal action against the "Spiegel" report. They claimed that it spread "untrue facts based on a one-sided account".