What started out as a fun idea became a surprising Christmas hit: DJ Ummet Ozcan has reinterpreted "Jingle Bells" - with Mongolian throat singing, traditional sounds and an electronic beat.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ummet Ozcan has released an unusual version of "Jingle Bells".

The mix of Mongolian sounds, throat singing and electronic music was so well received that a full version was created.

The track fits perfectly with Ozcan's style, which combines electronic music with global traditions. Show more

It was actually only intended as a little gimmick. However, the response from fans was so great that Ummet Ozcan quickly followed up. A short fun clip became a complete version including a music video - published on YouTube.

The title: "Mongolian Jingle Bells". The world-famous Christmas classic is completely reimagined. Instead of bells and choral singing, Ozcan uses Mongolian instruments, traditional throat singing and modern electronic production. The result is playful, warm and surprisingly fresh - and shows how versatile even a song that has been heard so often can be.

Ozcan is known for such experiments. The Dutch-Turkish DJ and producer has made a name for himself in the electronic music scene by consistently combining dance music with ethnic and traditional sounds from all over the world. His productions regularly cross genre boundaries and bring musical influences from a wide variety of cultures into the club context.