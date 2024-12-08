The Syrian civil war stagnated for years - and then it happened very quickly. Rebel groups conquered Aleppo, Hama, Homs and finally Damascus and toppled the regime of Bashar al-Assad. A chronicle.

Gabriela Beck

Within a few days, Islamist fighters and militias allied with them conquered several major cities and large parts of the country - and then the capital Damascus too, with ruler Bashar al-Assad fleeing abroad. A chronicle of the dramatic developments:

November 27

The Islamist group Hajat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies unexpectedly launch a major offensive. They attack the Assad troops in the northern province of Aleppo. Within 24 hours, more than 130 people are killed in the fighting, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

November 29

The insurgents enter the city of Aleppo. In response, Russia, which is allied with Assad, launches airstrikes in Syria's second largest city - according to the Observatory, these are the first Russian airstrikes in Aleppo since 2016. Nevertheless, the HTS manages to take control of most of the city within a day.

December 2

Russia and Iran pledge further military aid to Assad. In a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Massud Peseshkian express their "unconditional support" for the Syrian government. Assad, for his part, denounces the Islamists' offensive in a statement as an attempt to "redraw the map in line with the goals of the United States and the West".

December 5

The HTS and their allies capture Syria's fourth largest city, Hama, after fierce fighting with government troops.

December 6

The insurgents close in on Syria's third-largest city, Homs. HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani names the overthrow of Assad as the goal of the offensive. According to the Observatory, more than 820 people have been killed since the offensive began and 280,000 people have been forced to flee, according to UN figures.

December 7

The insurgents take Homs. "Damascus is waiting for you", declared HTS leader al-Jolani in a message to his fighters.

December 8

Assad flees the country - it is not initially known where he is going. The ousted president flew out of Damascus International Airport, according to the Observatory. The Syrian army and other security forces withdraw from the airport. The insurgents enter the capital. They announce the capture of Damascus and the "beginning of a new era for Syria". Residents celebrate in the streets.