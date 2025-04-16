After recent spectacular failures, the Republican Party is no longer actually holding public meetings. Marjorie Taylor Greene dared to do it anyway - and of course there was trouble.

Six people were escorted out of the room on April 15 and three of them were arrested. Tasers were used twice.

Greene was unimpressed and accused the Democrats of being to blame for the incidents. Show more

One of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall meetings in her home state of Georgia was interrupted several times: The event in Acworth could only be held thanks to a relatively massive police presence. Two people were even shot at with Tasers.

A total of six attendees were taken out of the hall by the police. Three of them were arrested, according to "Atlanta News First": two men are accused of simple assault and obstruction of justice. One woman is alleged to have used vulgar language.

Greene is holding the town hall on April 15 despite warnings from her party after several such events have gotten out of hand recently. As soon as the Republican takes the stage, a man boos briefly and loudly - and is immediately led out of the Acworth Community Center to applause.

A demonstrator is led away as soon as the town hall began. Here’s the clip: pic.twitter.com/4Rm9L0nk97 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 15, 2025

"Have fun out there!"

"This is a town hall meeting," the 50-year-old comments on the scene. "This is not a political rally. It's not a demonstration. If they want to protest, shout and chant, we'll have them removed, just like this man was thrown out. We will not tolerate that!"

There is a reason for this, Greene continues: "The Democrats rioted. They are the party of violence." This is again met with verbal resistance: an elderly gentleman leaves the room without a fuss.

However, a third man later puts up resistance: a video shows him being struck down with a Taser after a scuffle.

A woman in the audience bursts at the seams when Greene talks about the government's deportation program. She leaves the room, swearing loudly: "Butch body bitch" she throws at Greene - male body-shaming. The woman in question is unperturbed. "The protest is out. Goodbye! Have fun out there!"

This demonstration in front of the community center remains peaceful. Greene is combative after the event. "I will not be intimidated by the Democrats who tried to shut down my town hall meeting tonight," she writes on X.