5.18 p.m.

After the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, the city has defended its security concept. The security concept had been drawn up "to the best of our knowledge and belief" and in consultation with the police and other authorities, Ronni Krug, the city councillor responsible for public order, told journalists in Magdeburg on Saturday.

It was a case "that we could not have expected in its dimensions and that perhaps could not have been prevented", said Krug. He emphasized that the city's security concept had been regularly adapted.

Krug justified the fact that the suspect apparently faced no obstacles on his way to the Christmas market during what the public prosecutor's office described as a "rampage" by explaining that the route was intended as a rescue lane for ambulances and the fire department in the event of an emergency. "I think our security concept was good because it was coordinated," emphasized Krug.